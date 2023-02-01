Deyanna Davis pleads guilty to assault for driving through police blockade, injuring trooper

Deyanna J. Davis, 33, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of assault in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman who drove through a police blockade and ran over a New York State Trooper has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Deyanna J. Davis, 33, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of assault in the second degree. Her plea comes the same day jury selection for her trial was expected to begin.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Davis "recklessly caused serious physical injuries to another person by driving her vehicle through a law enforcement blockade" during a protest on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo on June 1, 2020.

New York State Trooper Ron Ensminger was run over by the Davis' vehicle.

Trooper Ensminger spent several weeks at the hospital being treated for a shattered pelvis and broken leg. He was unable to return to duty and had to retire from the NYSP.

“This defendant’s reckless behavior injured a State trooper who was working to keep people safe during a protest. There were crowds of people on the streets that night and I am thankful that no one else was hurt during this incident. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty today,” said Erie County DA John Flynn in a press release.

Davis faces up to seven years in prison when she is sentenced May. She remains released pending sentence on a bond posted in Buffalo City Court.