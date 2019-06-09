BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman will spend the next eight years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

Taylor Partlow, 26, was sentenced to eight years for manslaughter and five years post-release supervision.

Investigators say Partlow stabbed Miguel Wyatt, 20, in the chest during an argument at a home on Block Street in Buffalo last September. Wyatt later died of his injuries.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the defense argued that the stabbing was in self-defense, a claim that the jury rejected.