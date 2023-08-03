A Buffalo woman has been indicted by the State Supreme Court after stabbing death of boyfriend

A Buffalo woman has been indicted on manslaughter charges related to stabbing death of boyfriend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Teiyahna Bivens, 21, of Buffalo, was indicted on Wednesday afternoon in front of the State Supreme Court following the stabbing of her boyfriend 23-year-old Micqueal Rogers.

Teiyahna was arraigned on a count of first degree manslaughter, as a class 'B' felony.

Prosecutors say Rogers was allegedly stabbed by Bivens in the chest on Sunday, July 23 and died after being taken to ECMC. The crime occurred in the area of Gerhardt Street and Northampton Street in the City of Buffalo.