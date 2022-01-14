Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for killing her boyfriend

State Investigators say Nateonna J. Roland, 25, stabbed her boyfriend with a knife during an argument on July 24, 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman will spend 10 years in prison for killing her boyfriend in 2019

Nateonna J. Roland, 25, was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court. In addition to the 10 year prison sentence, Roland will have to serve five years of post-release supervision.

Judge M. William Boller denied a pre-sentence motion for a reduced sentence. Roland claimed she was a domestic violence victim and said the abuse contributed to her crime.

Investigators say Roland stabbed her boyfriend with a knife during an argument on July 24, 2019 outside of the East Eagle Street home.

Brendan T. Benjamin was taken to Buffalo General where he later died of a stab wound to his chest.

Roland pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in February 2020. Following her plea, her defense attorney filed a motion with the court arguing Roland was a victim of domestic violence.

Prosecutors said Roland should not be granted a reduced sentence and submitted written witness statements stating Roland was the abuser and the aggressor in her relationship with Benjamin and other people.

Roland has another case pending for allegedly assaulting a jail deputy while in custody at the Erie County Holding Center in January 2021.



Roland allegedly became combative with deputies while being moved within the jail. Officials say that when Roland was being escorted by a female deputy, Roland allegedly used physical force by dropping her body to the floor and causing a shoulder injury to the deputy.