Buffalo woman pleads guilty to having stolen items looted from store during Blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to being in possession of merchandise that was looted during the blizzard.

Shamika A. Dean, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Dean was found with stolen property, which included sneakers, hats and shorts. The value of the items is estimated at $1,000. The items were taken from a store on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue when it was looted on December 25. The store was closed due to the weather.