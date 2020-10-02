BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Investigators say Nateonna J. Roland stabbed her boyfriend, Brendan Benjamin, 21, on East Eagle Street last July during a domestic dispute. Benjamin was taken to Buffalo General Hospital in a private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

Roland could get up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced. She is currently being held without bail.

RELATED: Buffalo Police: arrest made in fatal stabbing on East Eagle Street

