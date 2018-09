BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to subjecting a female minor to sexual abuse.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Amber Comins, 30, of Buffalo, has pleaded guilty to one count of a second degree criminal sex act.

Comins admitted to subjecting the female minor to oral sex between June 9, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

Comins now faces a max of seven years behind bars when she is sentenced on December 13.

