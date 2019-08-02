BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, announced Friday that 25-year-old Alexis Rose of Buffalo pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to five counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, the highest charges in the indictment against her.

Rose admitted to the court that between August 21 and September 27, 2017, she coerced four teenagers to rob five different banks in Amherst, Buffalo and Depew on her behalf. Flynn says Rose supplied the teen boys, whose ages ranged from 14 to 18, with the plans, disguises, and demand notes. She also drove them to and from the banks via her Lyft account.

All four teens were arrested, confessed, and implicated Rose in the robberies. Each of the teens pleaded guilty to their crimes, and were adjudicated as juvenile delinquents in Family Court or Youthful Offenders in Superior Court.

Rose faces a maximum of 12 years in prison when she is sentenced on Tuesday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m. She remains remanded without bail.