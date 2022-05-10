Buffalo woman pleads guilty to assaulting woman during fight

According to the investigators, the victim and Jamya M. Beathley were known to each other and were in a dispute over money.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty for her role in a fight with a another woman.

Jamya M. Beathley, 22, of Buffalo, plead guilty to one count of attempted burglary in the first degree, one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree. Beathley plead guilty to charges prior to her scheduled jury trial which was slated to begin this week.

Investigators say Beathley tried to enter the victim's home on Potomac Avenue last February with a knife, pepper spray and two rocks. A fight between the two ensued. Officials say Beathley stabbed the victim five times in the arm and once in the back of the head with the knife. Beathley fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was taken the ECMC and treated for her injuries

Beathley could face up 15 years in prison when she is sentenced August 12. She is currently released on her own recognizance.

An order of protection is still in effect on behalf of the victim, and her grandmother who was in the house at the time of the attack.