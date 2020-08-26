Buffalo woman pleads guilty to assault for spitting on postal employee, claiming she has COVID-19

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the charges carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault for spitting on a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and claimed to have COVID-19.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that on March 19, Melissa C. Daniels-Johnson, 39, drove the wrong way into the parking lot of the Cheektowaga Branch Post Office. A letter carrier who was collecting mail from the mailboxes in the parking lot advised Daniels-Johnson that she had entered the parking lot through the exit driveway.

In response, Daniels-Johnson shouted profanities at the letter carrier and threatened to cough on him and give him coronavirus.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the manager of the post office came out to the parking lot and attempted to calm Daniels-Johnson down.

Daniels-Johnson then got back in her vehicle and drove out of the parking lot while the letter carrier resumed collecting mail from the mailboxes.

As Daniels-Johnson passed the mail carrier she stopped her vehicle, and according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, "told the letter carrier her husband was going to beat him up, and then spit on the letter carrier, hitting the letter carrier in the leg."

Daniels-Johnson pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the charges carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine.