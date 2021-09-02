Buffalo woman pleads guilty to COVID fraud charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to illegally collecting COVID-19 relief unemployment benefits.
Shaneesha White, 25, is charged of wire fraud involving CARES Act financial assistance.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi alleges that White illegally collected unemployment benefits between June 2020 and February 2021. She applied for benefits in her own name under false pretenses. White also used personal information of two people to create benefit accounts and collect insurance benefits under their name.
White unlawfully collected $48,000 in benefits.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 benefits can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or on the NCDF Web Complaint Form.