Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to charge for pepper spraying medical office employee

Deshawna Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty to an assault charge from an incident in the summer of 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to an assault charge for allegedly pepper-spraying a health care employee.

Deshawna Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of assault in the third degree related to the incident that took place in late August of 2021.

Prosecutors say Taylor was asked to leave a medical office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway for not wearing a mask. A few minutes later she allegedly returned and sprayed the employee in the face, reaching under a glass partition to do so.

The victim received medical treatment for her injuries.