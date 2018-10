BUFFALO, NY-- A 19-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Monday for murder.

Areyona Favors is accused of stabbing NaKara Morgan, 21, at a house party on Schrek Avenue in Buffalo this past August.

Morgan died of her injuries at ECMC.

Favors plead not guilty. She was remanded to jail without bail. Favors is scheduled to return to court in January. If convicted, she could face 25-years to life in prison.

