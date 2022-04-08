47-year-old Buffalo woman indicted for allegedly killing her boyfriend

It's alleged that Charrinda Gray intentionally stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 47-year-old Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Charrinda Gray was arraigned Thursday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. Gray has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 19, 2020, Buffalo Police officers were called to a house on Heward Avenue just before 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived to the house, they allegedly found Samuel A. Jackson, 46, outside. He reportedly had stab wounds to his abdomen and buttocks.

Jackson was taken to ECMC by ambulance and later died from his injuries.

It's alleged that Gray intentionally stabbed Jackson with a kitchen knife during an argument. If convicted, Gray faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.