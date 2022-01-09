Buffalo woman shot on Perry Street, listed in in stable condition

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Buffalo Police detectives say a 30-year-old woman was shot in the arm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is listed in stable condition after she was shot Saturday afternoon on Perry Street.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m., east of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. There, Buffalo Police detectives found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, according to a city spokesperson.

The shooting happened inside an apartment complex. The woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries. She was recently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.