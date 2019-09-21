BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 32-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after being shot Friday night on Dartmouth Avenue, just west of Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened at 11 p.m. The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center and treated for her injuries there.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Buffalo SafeCam initiative helps police in solving crimes

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda police investigate deadly stabbing outside mini mart

RELATED: Large police presence at Pierce Avenue home in Niagara Falls