Buffalo woman fined $100 for leaving her dog in a hot car

Shermika A. Walker was convicted of one count of Confinement of Companion Animals in a vehicle, with extreme temperatures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Woman has been ordered to pay a $100 fine for leaving her eight-year old Boston terrier in the car on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Both police officers, and animal control had responded to a call in June 2022 for a dog that appeared to be distressed in a car, seizing and vomiting due to the heat. The officers were able to remove the male dog from the car and take him to a local emergency vet clinic.

It was confirmed that he had been experiencing extreme heat-stroke and was held by the SPCA until given back to the owner, Shermika A. Walker, 38.