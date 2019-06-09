CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is accused of driving drunk following a hit and run accident in the Town of Clarence Thursday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office received calls about a hit-and-run accident at Main Street and Goodrich Road just after 8:30 pm.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over on Sheridan Drive near Clearview Drive and say when they asked the driver, Casandra Mentecky, for her driver's license and registration, she handed over a store receipt.

They say they found three empty bottles of wine in her vehicle, along with an insulated cup full of a liquid that smelled like wine.

According to the sheriff's office, Mentecky failed the standard field sobriety tests and her BAC registered three times the legal limit.

Mentecky is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI-BAC of .18 or more, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on the highway and unsafe lane change.

She was released to a third party and will need to return to Clarence Town Court at a later date.