LEICESTER, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman involved in a rollover crash, following a police chase early Wednesday, faces charges once she's released from the hospital.

Christina D. Ford, 23, will face charges of criminal mischief and aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, as well as several vehicle and traffic law violations. Her license had been suspended twice.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the police chase began on Main Street in the Village of Mount Morris shortly after 1 a.m.

Village police followed her vehicle north on Route 36 up to Main Street, Route 20A, in the Village of Leicester, where they say she ran a stop sign, crossed the three-way intersection, then struck a fence and concrete post.

First responders in Leicester extricated Ford from the vehicle, which came to a halt on its roof next to gas pumps at a convenience store. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

