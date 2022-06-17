Buffalo woman faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving dog in car Wednesday

The SPCA Serving Erie County has charged Shermika Walker of Buffalo with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one violation.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving a dog in her vehicle on Wednesday.

The SPCA Serving Erie County charged Shermika Walker with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one violation after a dog was removed from her hot car at the Airport Plaza in Cheektowaga.

Temperatures reached the 90s on Wednesday afternoon around the time Cheektowaga Police and Animal Control officers responded to a call about a dog left inside a vehicle at the plaza.

When authorities arrived the dog, a Boston Terrier, was reportedly in severe distress, seizing and vomiting.

Animal control took the dog to the Greater Buffalo Veterinary Emergency Clinic on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga when SPCA officers were called to assist. The dogs temperature surpassed 107 degrees and he exhibited signs of severe heat stroke.

The dog received emergency care to stabilize. He is now in the care of the SPCA and is receiving additional treatment.

SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations Officer William Heine opened an investigation and charged Walker Thursday afternoon. She is set to be arraigned in Cheektowaga at the end of the month.