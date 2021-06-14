Buffalo woman charged with driving stolen ambulance into Irondequoit Bay

Police say Vanessa Armstead, 32, was able to swim to a private vessel before being taken into custody.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is facing charges after a chase led to a stolen ambulance being driven into Irondequoit Bay Sunday.

State Police attempted to stop the ambulance shortly before noon along the Thruway. The driver refused to pull over and a short pursuit ensured before it was ended by troopers.

Troopers once again located the vehicle on the I-490 westbound and tried to stop it as the ambulance driver got off at the Culver Rd. exit. The driver, once again refused to comply and a pursuit was again terminated by State Police.

The ambulance was found by police after plunging into Irondequoit Bay off Seneca Road. The driver, Vanessa Armstead, 32, of Buffalo, managed to swim to a private vessel before being taken into custody.

She's charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal trespass and two counts of criminal mischief.