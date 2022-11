Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer.

Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30, in the head outside Sanders' home. Sanders died at the scene.