Buffalo woman arraigned on gun charges; police investigate grandmother's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arraigned on gun charges Monday, while the case of her grandmother's death remains under investigation.

An Erie County Grand Jury indicted 40-year-old Jamien Harris on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Last November, Buffalo Police responded to a call on Highgate Ave. after getting a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance. When officers got there, the Erie County District Attorney's office said they allegedly encountered the defendant at the front door and the body of a deceased elderly woman in the living room. Police were able to get a search warrant of allegedly found two loaded, unregistered handguns inside the house.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's office determined the victim, 90-year-old Catherine Jones, died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled her death a homicide. The case remains open at this time.