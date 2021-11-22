Woman arraigned in investigation of fatal shooting of her grandmother in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been a arraigned on gun charges in relation to an investigation into the fatal shooting of her grandmother.
Jamien Harris, 40, was arraigned on Monday on one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
Police report that they responded to a home on Highgate Avenue at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a domestic incident. The officers allegedly found Harris and a deceased 90-year-old woman in the living room.
A search uncovered two loaded handguns inside the house.
The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the elderly woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the death as a homicide. Because of the investigation, the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.
Harris is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Dec. 8. She is being held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination.