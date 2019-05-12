BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has admitted to scamming Erie County Social Services.

Melissa Gibbs, 41, plead guilty to welfare fraud on Wednesday.

Investigators say Gibbs received SNAP, Medicaid and daycare benefits, but didn't inform officials she was married and living with her husband from April 2012- March 2017. Because of their combined incomes, Gibbs did not qualify for the $135,059.84 in benefits she received during those five years.

As part of her plea, Gibbs will have to repay Erie County Department of Social Services.

She could face up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced in February.