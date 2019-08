BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman was arraigned in court Friday, accused of killing her boyfriend.

Nateonna Roland, 22, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

Investigators say Roland stabbed her boyfriend last month on East Eagle Street in Buffalo during a domestic dispute.

The victim, Brendan Benjamin, 21, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital in a private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.