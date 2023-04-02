Buffalo woman, 26, arrested under Leandra's Law following crash

Tiarra Davis, 26, was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested under Leandra's Law after a crash that happened Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo.

Tiarra Davis was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Davis had four kids in the car, and two of them were ejected during the crash, Buffalo Police said Saturday.

The children were 2, 3, 6 and 11 years old. All four children were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another adult in the vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. It is not known how many people were in that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Davis is also facing multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.