Buffalo, Town of Tonawanda Police make stolen vehicle arrest

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police and Town of Tonawanda Police Departments worked together to arrest two people suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Buffalo Police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just after 8pm Thursday near East Delavan and Suffolk streets.

With the assistance of the Erie County Sheriff's Air One helicopter, Buffalo Police say they were able to track the suspects into the Town of Tonawanda.

According to Town of Tonawanda Police one of the suspects were detained by Buffalo Police. The second suspect was located by Town of Tonawanda Officer Justin Okun.

Kevin L. Tucker, 19 and Darrel D. Cook, 19, both of the Town of Tonawanda were taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.

They are being held pending their arraignment.

Buffalo Police say they have made 49 stolen vehicle-related arrests in just the month of July.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department: (716) 879-6614, or their confidential tip line: (716) 879-6606.