Buffalo teenager indicted for attempted murder, witness intimidation

If convicted on all charges, Sevehn J. Venable, 19, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting that took place back in April.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn says Sevehn J. Venable, also known as Tuka, was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Venable allegedly shot someone who was sitting inside of a car on Madison Street in the City of Buffalo on April 8 around 11:16 p.m. It's alleged that Venable used an illegal gun.

The victim was taken to ECMC where they were treated for injuries that were said to be serious.

Venable is also accused of intimidating a witness. The District Attorney's Office says Venable allegedly called a witness and made threats over the phone.

Venable was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of intimidating a victim or witness in the third degree.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 13 for a telephone pre-trial conference. Venable is currently being held without bail.