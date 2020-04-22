BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man from Buffalo is facing additional charges after allegedly threatening a witness over the phone regarding a pending case.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Sevehn J. Venable allegedly shot a victim inside a vehicle on Madison Street in the City of Buffalo on April 8 around 11:16 p.m. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for the injury.

Venable was arraigned on April 9 for three counts of assault in the first degree, which are class B violent felonies. He was also charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon, which is a class C violent felony.

Venable posted $35,000 bail and was released from custody. However, bail was since revoked Wednesday morning.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Venable has also been arraigned on one count of intimidating a victim or witness in the third degree, which is a class E felony.

He is now being held without bail on both matters.

Venable is scheduled to return to court on May 21. If convicted on all charges, Venable faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

RELATED: Lockport man charged with fatal Easter shooting

RELATED: Niagara Falls police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed DiCamillo Bakery

RELATED: 2 charged with murder for Pennsylvania Street shooting