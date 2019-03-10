BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen is going to spend two decades in prison for a deadly shooting in the university heights neighborhood.

Damoni Alexander, 18, got the 20-year sentence from State Supreme Court Justice William Boller for manslaughter on Thursday.

He killed 20-year-old Brandon Williams during a shouting match on Lisbon Avenue just over a year ago.

Another teen who gave him the gun, Anthony Moore, also admitted to manslaughter and should be sentenced next week.

