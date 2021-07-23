Buffalo teen shot in leg in Riverside neighborhood

Buffalo Police responded to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Crowley Avenue and Isabelle Street. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen was shot in the leg Friday night and was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Buffalo Police responded to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Crowley Avenue and Isabelle Street, in the Riverside neighborhood. That's where they found a boy who had been shot.

The teen was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.