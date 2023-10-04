16-year-old pleads guilty to shooting 14-year-old

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen has pleaded guilty to charges of shooting a 14-year-old last month.

A 16-year-old boy from Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree (class "D" felony) and one count of criminal possession of a firearm (class "E" felony).

The teen shot the other child on March 21 around 8:45 p.m., according to officials. The shooting took place in a bedroom of a house on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard in the City of Buffalo.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated.

The teen who pleaded guilty is eligible for youthful offender adjudication. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Currently, he is released under supervision. He is under house arrest, except when he is attending school.

Isaiah Hicks, 20, of Buffalo is a co-defendant who has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a firearm (class “E” felony) and one count of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanor).