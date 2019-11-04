BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Areyona Favors pled guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

Favors admitted that she stabbed NaKara Morgan, 21, of Buffalo multiple times at a house party on Shreck Avenue. Morgan later died of her injuries.

Favors could face up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced in May. She was remanded to jail without bail.

