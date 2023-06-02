Buffalo teen indicted in connection to fatal shooting last summer

A 15-year-old boy was arraigned on one count of second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo teen has been indicted on charges related to a fatal shooting in South Buffalo last summer.

Prosecutors allege that on June 26, 2022, Morrell Buster, Jr., 24, was found dead in the middle of Spaulding Street around 12:30 a.m. He died from being shot in the neck.

The teen, who would have been 14 at the time, is accused of intentionally shooting Buster with an illegal gun, according to prosecutors.

The teen is scheduled to return to court in the Youth Part on June 8. He was remanded to the Erie County Youth Services Center.