Buffalo teen indicted in case involving death of his girlfriend

An Erie County Judge charged Mushagdusa Nankumba, 19, with one count of second degree murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old of Buffalo was indicted on Thursday in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree for the death of his girlfriend.

Mushagdusa Nankumba is accused of killing his girlfriend, 18-year-old Larrinsha Johnson, by beating and strangling her inside a vehicle at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park early in the morning of Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim died from asphyxia due to strangulation.