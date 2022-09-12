Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court

Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court.

The judge ruled that Armsted's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court.

Armstead faces four counts of manslaughter in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, all felonies.

This morning a judge ruled that Julian Armstead’s case will NOT move to family court despite the defense’s attempts to move it out of adult court.



The 16 y.o. faces four counts of manslaughter and other charges. He was allegedly driving a stolen Kia that crashed on the 33 @WGRZ — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) December 9, 2022

The teenager is accused of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Monday. The vehicle was a Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen earlier that morning from Marine Drive in Buffalo.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen as part of a social media challenge, where a video explains how to steal certain models of Kias.

The driver crashed on the inbound Kensington Expressway near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Swazine Swindle,17, Kevin Payne,16, and Ahjanae Harper,14, died at the scene. Marcus Webster, 19, died at the hospital.

The two other people in the vehicle, including the driver, were taken to the hospital. A 14-year-old girl remains in the hospital with serious physical injuries, while the driver is out of the hospital.