Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash has pre-trial hearing Monday

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there's a lot riding on the outcome of this pre-trial hearing, in terms of Julian Armstead's eventual fate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Appearing in court on Monday will be the 16-year-old who was indicted last week for manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four other teens in October.

Prosecutors say Julian Armstead was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed at the 33-198 joint, killing four of his friends.

"The possibilities for this kid are family court, with very minimum sentencing options; stays with me in adult court and gets youthful offender status, which also reduces the sentencing; or number three is stays with me in adult court and does not get youthful offender status and is sentenced as an adult," Flynn said.

Flynn said he will "fight tooth and nail" for the last of those three options.

For now Armstead remains free without bail, but he has to wear an ankle bracelet and obey a curfew.