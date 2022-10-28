Buffalo teen arraigned for role in crash that killed 4 teens

A 16-year-old was arraigned Friday morning on one count of criminal possession of stolen property and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver involved in a crash on the Kensington Expressway that killed four people and left one other in the hospital was arraigned Friday morning.

The 16-year-old from Buffalo was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (a class "E" felony) and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree (a class "A" misdemeanor).

The crash remains under investigation, and officials say additional charges may be filed against the driver.

The arraignment took place Friday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman.

The teenager is accused of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Monday. The vehicle was a Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen earlier that morning from Marine Drive in Buffalo.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen as part of a social media challenge, where a video explains how to steal certain models of Kias.

The driver crashed on the inbound Kensington Expressway near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Swazine Swindle,17, Kevin Payne,16, and Ahjanae Harper,14, died at the scene. Marcus Webster, 19, died at the hospital.

The two other people in the vehicle, including the driver, were taken to the hospital. A 14-year-old girl remains in the hospital with serious physical injuries, while the driver is out of the hospital.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 12 for further proceedings. He was released and will be supervised by an ankle monitor device.