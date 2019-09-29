BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University Police Department at SUNY Buffalo State College is warning students after a gun was fired on campus.

According to police, a large fight broke out just before 4 a.m. on Sunday involving a dozen people. One person allegedly fired a gun in the air and then fled the area.

Police are currently searching for the suspect who fired the gun. He is described as a black man wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, along with jeans, and white sneakers.

No injuries have been reported at this time; however, patrols will be increased throughout the rest of the weekend as police investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact University Police at (716) 878-6333 or to call their anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.

