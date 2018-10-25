BUFFALO, N.Y. - For the next week or so, Buffalo State University Police officers will walk beats through the residence halls as part of an effort to stem robberies and illegal drug transactions.

This policy follows two robberies of three students in their dorm rooms, in Tower 4 on October 18 and Porter Hall on October 23. In one case a handgun was displayed by the suspects who are believed to have entered during the daylight hours by pushing through the normally locked entrance doors behind other students using their electronic access pass.

There were no injuries.

In both cases the students said their backpacks and cell phones were stolen. But police say further investigation shows stashes of marijuana and cash were also taken from the students who police believe were selling marijuana out of their rooms.

There are security cameras and at night police assistants monitor the dorm entrances. Police say in both of these cases the students were targeted in these robberies and no one else was involved. There are similarities and they're searching for the suspects.

Police and other university staffers will review dorm security with students in upcoming meetings but they stress again these were targeted incidents connected to drug sales.

Here is a recent letter posted on the Buffalo State University Police website :

To the Buffalo State Community:

As University Police continues investigations into the recent robberies in Tower 4 and Porter Hall, it has been determined that criminal activities initiated by both student victims led to both robberies in our residence halls. If not for this illegal drug-related activity by these students, the robberies would not have taken place.

Any students involved will be subject to criminal prosecution and swift campus administrative sanctions, including removal from the residence halls and referrals to the student judicial system. This behavior and activity will not be tolerated.

Significant progress has also been made into the identification of the suspects in in each robbery. As information becomes available, UPD will share that with you.

UPD has increased foot patrols in the residence halls and will maintain an increased presence through at least this weekend. Additional staffing at residence hall entrances will also be in place.

Complex directors and residence hall assistants will be holding mandatory floor and building meetings this week to review security procedures and safety practices. Times and locations for each meeting will be shared by staff in each residence hall.

We understand the safety advisories and incidents over the past week have been unsettling to you. We too are upset and frustrated at the situation created by the reckless behavior of those involved.

If you have any information that may of assistance to these investigations, or have any other safety concerns, please call University Police at (716) 878-6333. Please continue to stay vigilant and practice these personal safety tips: http://police.buffalostate.edu/safety-measures. Students, faculty, and staff are also encouraged to take advantage of the safe escort programs available. More information is available online at https://police.buffalostate.edu/safe-escort-programs.

Thank you,

Timothy Gordon

Vice President for Student Affairs

Peter Carey

Chief of University Police

