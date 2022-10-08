Buffalo man in stable condition after Seneca Street shooting

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca Street, just north of Cazenovia Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight in South Buffalo.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca Street, just north of Cazenovia Park. That's where a spokesperson for Buffalo Police said a 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot during a dispute.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated. Police say he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or other incidents around Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.