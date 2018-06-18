BUFFALO, N.Y. – The City of Buffalo has experienced a violent three weeks with eight fatal shootings since May 27 and many others injured.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said it’s not uncommon for an uptick in violence once the weather becomes nice.

"We had one of the absolute…coldest months of April in history followed by one of the warmest months in history for me,” Rinaldo said.

Simply put, more people are outside when the weather warms up, increasing the chances of confrontation.

But still, what fuels it? Rinaldo said nearly all of Buffalo's shootings are targeted violence.

"I would say our intelligence unit is well aware of a lot of the activity that goes on inside the city, especially among criminal gang members. Not one particular feud,” he said.

The past three weeks bring Buffalo's homicide total to 21 so far this year.

All of them have been concentrated east of Jefferson Avenue and South of Central Park Avenue.

The eight fatal shootings occurred in a 19-day span from May 27 through June 15.

Also during that time span were two separate shootings in which five people each were hit by gunfire.

Rinaldo says police are making progress. They're already arrested suspects for two of the eight homicides.

“One from a homicide that occurred on Fillmore, one from a homicide that occurred on Grimes,” Rinaldo said. "We do a number of things. We work with our federal and state partners, we work with our county partners. The U.S. Attorney's office has extremely productive in getting a lot of these larger criminal organizations prosecuted and sentenced for longer terms.”

Another thing that instigates violence in the digital age is social media.

Rinaldo said sometimes those posts become criminal when the person posting threatens the lives of others. Examples of that, he said, include recent incidents in which students have threatened schools. Similarly, inflammatory posts can lead to retaliation.

"People are becoming more vocal. They're…able to reach bigger audiences by use of social media. But we're also seeing the flip side of it where disputes are started on social media between rival factions, and unfortunately that does lead to violence sometimes on city streets,” Rinaldo said.

According to police, 21 homicides in 2018 is below average for halfway through the year.

Rinaldo said public cooperation has been good lately and encourages everyone to continue sharing information and contacting police. Buffalo Police have also established a presence on the neighborhood social app Nextdoor, where they share crime statistics and safety reminders.

© 2018 WGRZ