BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Barnaby, the former NHL player for the Buffalo Sabres, was arrested early Thursday morning after an altercation at a Nashville bar.

According to a police report from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Barnaby is accused of choking a bouncer at the bar.

Police were told by security at the bar that Barnaby was involved in a fight with his girlfriend and others at the bar. A bouncer told police he was choked by Barnaby.

Barnaby is charged with assault and public intoxication. He's free on $6,000 bond and due back in court later this month.