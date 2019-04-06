BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents are getting fed up with criminals breaking into cars.

Early Tuesday morning, a resident on Potomac Avenue saw and heard someone attempting to break into vehicle. The resident detained the man with a gun until Buffalo Police arrived.

William Rodriguez, 29, of Buffalo was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, Bryan Day was getting phone messages at his Hoyt Street home. "There was suspicious activity on my bank cards and credit cards," so he realized he left his wallet inside a tote bag in his car and the car window was smashed.

Buffalo Police arrested the person who broke into his car.

"They said he was arrested on a domestic dispute unrelated, and when the officer searched him, he found all of my credit cards in his pocket," he said.

The best advice from police don't leave items in plain sight, such as a purse, loose change and especially electronics. Always lock your doors.