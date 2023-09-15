Buffalo Public Schools: FBI investigating nationwide cyber threat

BPS officials said students and staff were never at risk, and added that this doesn't impact evening sporting events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools said the FBI is investigating a nationwide cyber threat.

In response to that, the school district said it was taking extra precautions Friday, even though the threat was not about Buffalo or New York State. Outdoor activities were canceled, and recess was held indoors.

In a statement posted to social media, BPS officials said students and staff were never at risk, and added that this doesn't impact evening sporting events.

The statement read:

Buffalo Public Schools takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously. We are aware that the FBI is investigating a nationwide cyber threat that originated in Texas and that is not specific to New York State or the City of Buffalo.

Out of an abundance of caution, however, all recess activities were conducted indoors today at our schools. It's crucial to stress that students and staff were not at risk, and this will not affect dismissal or evening sporting events.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said that the Buffalo Police Department was aware of the situation.

The FBI also issued a statement about the cyber threat:

“FBI Buffalo is aware of recent threats being made to schools. At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat in the Western New York region. The FBI continues to work closely with our law enforcement partners and are actively investigating these dangerous and criminal threats. We ask asks members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

In addition, please see the below information on what one can do if this occurs in your area:

Call 911 if you believe there is an immediate threat.

Obtain a recording of the call, if possible.

Obtain the call detail records that shows the telephone number that was used.

Where appropriate, serve emergency disclosure requests to obtain subscriber information and IP addresses.

Contact your local FBI office and provide all the information listed above. FBI Buffalo: (716) 856-7800.

