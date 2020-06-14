Buffalo Police: Woman shot Thursday in her Hazelwood Avenue home

Police say it appears the shooting happened outside the house and that the 65-year-old woman was not the intended target.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was shot in her Hazelwood Avenue home early Thursday morning, and Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help.

Police say the 65-year-old woman was shot in the lower leg just after midnight on Thursday on the city's East Side. They say it appears the shooting happened outside the house and that the woman was not the intended target.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated for the lower leg injury.