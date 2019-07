BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman is in custody after Buffalo Police say she stabbed by her cousin on Thursday night on Langmeyer Avenue.

Police say the victim, a man, was stabbed in the arm. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m.

