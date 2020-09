Sarah Harvey, 31, of Buffalo has been arrested for felony criminal mischief, according to the Buffalo Police Department on Facebook.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they've arrested a woman for allegedly vandalizing the monument in Niagara Square.

Sarah Harvey, 31, of Buffalo, has been arrested for felony criminal mischief, according to the Buffalo Police Department on Facebook.

On Saturday, police put out a call on social media for help identifying an individual who was pictured pulling a red wagon with unidentifiable objects in it.

Police said the vandalism happened sometime overnight Friday.