Buffalo police warn people of a scam happening in the area to elderly victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police is warning the community it should be aware of a recent scam that is targeting elderly people.
The scam is targeting elderly victims via phone calls pretending to be a family member needing financial help due to a car accident. The victims are being asked to put money in an envelope totaling around $15,000 and to use a car service such as Uber or Lyft to bring the money to the person who is usually not in a close by location.
People are being asked to please be very careful when receiving any call asking for money, even if the caller claims to be a relative. If you receive a suspicious call like this, please call 911 immediately.